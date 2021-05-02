Horoscope Today, May 2, 2021: If you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally weekend is here an official day to relax and sleep extra. If you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. Astrological prediction helps you in preparing for the upcoming obstacles and challenges. So plan your day accordingly.

Aries

You may feel happy and enthusiastic as you are blessed by a positive moon. This will boost your work efficiency and you might complete all your tasks on time. With the help of the elder’s blessings, you might overcome all the messy situation.

Taurus

Today you may be a victim of negative thoughts. This will make you arrogant and impatient in nature. So you are advised to stay calm and practise meditation for mental peace. Also, try avoiding engaging in worthless topics at the work front.

Gemini

Today you may feel merry, energetic and enthusiastic as you are blessed by a positive moon. Good news is waiting for you in your professional life.

Cancer

Today you are likely to be busy in your professional and personal life. You will be focused on your goal. You are likely to spend some romantic moment with your spouse and family.

Leo

Today, your self-respect might help you in warding off negative people around you. Your boss might appreciate your work and reward you in terms of promotion. You will emotional in issues related to the family.

Virgo

Today you may feel dull, lazy and negative as you will be under the influence of a negative moon. You are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. Also, think before you speak.

Libra

Today, you may feel positive, this will boost your confidence. Your work efficiency will also boost and you might complete all your tasks on time. You are advised to take good care of your health.

Scorpio

Today, you may feel dull and lazy due to sleeplessness. You can be a victim of some health issues which may affect your work efficiency. You are advised to stay calm and practice meditation.

Sagittarius

Today may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by a positive moon. This will boost your confidence and might help you in making tough decisions regarding your career and family matters.

Capricorn

Today you may feel dull and negative as you will be under the influence of a negative moon. You are advised to stay calm and avoid engaging in worthless arguments.

Aquarius

Today you may feel happy as you are blessed by a positive moon. You might meet an influencial person who will turn out beneficial in near future.

Pisces

Today is good for you as you are blessed by a positive moon. Your boss might appreciate your work and might reward you as well.

