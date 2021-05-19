Horoscope Today, May 19, 2021: Check out your daily astrological predictions here and prepare yourself for the day accordingly.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every zodiac sign has a different character and trait which help a person in relating to it. The placement of stars also plays a vital role in defining the future of a person. So wouldn't it be better if we know things beforehand to prepare ourselves for the upcoming obstacle? Here check out your daily astrological predictions and prepare yourself accordingly.

Horoscope Today (May 19):

Aries: Today, you may feel happy and relaxed, this might increase your focus. You are likely to complete all your projects on time. Your boss is likely to appreciate your hard work and might reward you.

Taurus: Your day can be a bit stressful because of some family tension. You will be supported by your senior at the workplace. The effort made at your professional front will not go in vain and you are likely to get promoted.

Gemini: The outcome of your business plans will be fruitful today. However, you may feel little stress due to some family problems but keeping a calm and thoughtful mind will help you overcome that stressful disturbance.

Cancer: Your position might get changed in both your personal and professional life. Your patience will be tested many times, so you are advised to stay calm and meditate. Avoid making important decisions.

Leo: With the completion of the much-awaited work, your influence and dominance at your workplace will increase. Business reputation will increase. You will get financial benefits. Success will come in creative endeavours.

Virgo: You are likely to get some new responsibilities such as promotion based on your hard work. If you are suffering from some health issues then it might get improved.

Libra: You will get relief from ongoing problems. Will be able to seek cooperation from others. You will get support from your life partner. The effort made will be meaningful. New relationships will be formed.

Scorpio: Economic stress will increase. There is a need to be health-conscious. Also, you might not be able to focus on your work which will hamper your work efficiency and your projects might remain incomplete.

Sagittarius: Today is a busy day as you might find yourself more involved in your children. Also, you might plan for their higher studies also. Love birds are likely to enjoy some romantic moments.

Capricorn: You will be interested in social work. There may be ideological differences with the spouse. Keep restraint on speech. Will get good news related to children. The economic side will be strong.

Aquarius: You will get success in financial matters. The ongoing problem will be resolved. You may feel mentally at peace which will increase your focus on achieving your goals. You might also complete all your important projects on time.

Pisces: You might not be able to complete your projects on time. Also, you might engage in a small fight with your spouse. So you are advised to keep your mind calm and practice meditation.

May 19 Calendar:

Day: Wednesday, Vaishakh month, Shukla Paksha.

Today's Raahu Kaal (Inauspicious timing): 12:00 pm to 01:30 pm.

Today's direction: North.

Today's festival: Sriganga Saptami.

Today's Bhadra: From 12:51 pm to 12:38 am.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan