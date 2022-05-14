New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Saturday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries - Today is a good day for you as all your work will be completed and you will get success. There will be happiness in your family. You will get the support of your spouse. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Taurus - Today will be a good day for you. You will earn more money than you expect. Your luck will always be with you. Your relationship with your spouse may face challenges. Do not get involved in any heated argument as it may prove fatal for you.

Gemini- Today, you should be careful while driving, and walking on the road as there is a risk of an accident. You will have a cordial relationship with your spouse. There may be chances that you will travel to different places.

Cancer - Today is a good day for you as you will get all your work done. You will remain happy and will have a great time with your family. People who run a business will witness growth. Take good care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Leo - Today is the best day for achieving success. Working professionals will work with all their minds. Your health will be good. Happiness and enthusiasm will remain in your mind. There are chances that you will participate in any social or religious functions.

Virgo- Today is the best day for the students to get success. People who are in a job will work with self-confidence. Your health will be good. Happiness and enthusiasm will remain in your mind. People who run a business will go on a long trips.

Libra - Today, you will get rid of your stress and problems. You will spend quality time with your family. There are chances that you will buy a vehicle. Your relationship with your spouse will remain good.

Scorpio- Today, you will feel lethargic throughout the day. You have to make a difficult decision, so be careful with that. You will get money only through hard work. Relations with the spouse will remain cordial.

Sagittarius - Today, you will do some extraordinary work with zeal and courage. There are chances that you will go on a short trip with your family. You may have ideological differences with your spouse.

Capricorn- Today is your best day of the week as all your work will be done. There are chances that you will go on a long trip with your family. If you want to buy a property, then it is the best time to do so.

Aquarius- Today, your expenditure will be more than your income. Avoid spending unnecessary money or else you will face a financial crisis. You will get support from your siblings. There may be bitterness in your relationship with your spouse.

Pisces- Today, you will witness financial gains. The rest of the day will remain normal for you. Your relationship with your spouse will improve. Do not invest money anywhere as it may prove fatal for you.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen