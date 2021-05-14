Horoscope Today, May 14, 2021: If you are wondering how your last working day of this week is going to be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally Friday is here and so is the most auspicious festival Eid ul Fitr. So if you are wondering how your last working day of this week is going to be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day and also prepare you for the upcoming challenges.

Aries

Today, you may feel dull and negative. This will hamper your mood and work efficiency. You are likley to make silly mistakes at work. So you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. Love birds are advised to not argue on worthless topics especially marriage.

Taurus

Today is a good day as you are likely to feel happy and peaceful. This will boost your work efficiency and you might complete all your projects on time. Also, your subordinates are likely to help you in taking important decisions.

Gemini

Today you may feel negativity has gripped you making you feel detached from your responsibilities. You are advised to stay alert and sign documents after reading them thoroughly.

Cancer

Today you may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by the positive moon. You are likely to enjoy your personal and professional life to the fullest. You may plan to renovate your house to increase your social status.

Leo

Today you may feel enthusiastic, energetic and happy as you are blessed by the positive moon. You are likely to enjoy your work to the fullest. This will boost your social status. However, you are advised to tone down your work otherwise it will exhaust you mentally.

Virgo

Today you are blessed by a positive moon. You are likley to be satisfied with your work. You may visit a religious place for inner peace. Your elders will help you in taking tough decisions in your life.

Libra

Today, you may feel dull, lazy and nervous. This will affect your work efficiency, so you are advised to stay calm and practise meditation for mental peace. Also, avoid engaging in worthless arguments.

Scorpio

Today you may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by the positive moon. This will boost your domestic harmony and work efficiency. On the work front, you are likely to work excellently and you may expect new responsibility in terms of promotion or appreciation. You are likley to met an influential person who might turn beneficial in near future.

Sagittarius

Today you may feel healthy as are blessed by the positive moon. This will boost your focus and you may be able to plan your goals more efficiently. On the work front, you are likely to complete all your tasks on time.

Capricorn

Today you are likely to control your short temper. This will make you feel intellectual and you might complete all your tasks on time. You are likley to spend some quality time with your family.

Aquarius

Today, you may feel dull and lazy as your moon has become negative. This will affect your mood and you might find your responsibilities a burden. You are likely to make silly mistakes in your work.

Pisces

Today you are likely to spend some of your time with family and friends. Your creativity will be at its peak and you might plan to renovate your house or office. This will increase your social status.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv