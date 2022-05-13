New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Friday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries - Today, you should be careful while driving or even walking on the road as there is a huge risk of an accident. Think before investing money as it may prove fatal for you. It is advised for you not to get involved in any arguments. Take care of your health.

Taurus - Today is the best day for you, as all your work will be completed soon. Today is an auspicious day for you to do investments as it may prove good for you. You will be independent on your own. Overall, the day will be pleasant for you.

Gemini- Today, your expenditure will be more than your income, therefore keep control while spending money. You will get support from your siblings. There may be bitterness in your relationship with your spouse. Therefore, control yourself and avoid unnecessary arguments.

Cancer- Today will be a normal day in terms of finances and relationships. If you are a student, then you should focus on your studies. If you are planning to buy a house then put it on hold.

Leo - Today, you will get the support of your mother. If you want to buy a property then today is an auspicious day. You will also buy electronic gadgets. There will be cordial relations with the life partner. Take care of your health.

Virgo - Today will prove to be a better day for you. If you can control your anger, then you can get rid of many problems. Be careful while investing money. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Libra- Today, you may remain in mental turmoil. There is a need to pay attention to your health. Today is a good day if you want to start some new work. You will witness financial gains.

Scorpio - Today is a good day as you will achieve success in every field. You will get support and cooperation from your colleagues in the office. You will witness financial gains. There will be happiness and peace in the family, and you will get support from your siblings.

Sagittarius - Today, there is are chance that you will have a dispute with your neighbor. You are likely to participate in any religious functions. People who run a business will go on a long trips.

Capricorn - Today is the best day for all the students, as you will get the desired success. Take care of your health and avoid junk food. Be careful while driving as there is a risk of an accident.

Aquarius- Today, you will get rid of all your problem. You will spend quality time with your family and friends. There are chances that you will buy new household items. Relationship with spouse will be good.

Pisces - Today, you will feel fatigued and laziness. People who own a business will witness profit. You will witness financial gains. Take care of your health and avoid junk food.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen