New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: A new day brings new opportunities and challenges, so if you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in preparing for challenges in advance. Also, know whether stars are aligned in your favour or not.

Aries

Today your creativity will be at its peak. You are likely to spend money on purchasing artefacts to renovate your house or office. This will increase your social status in society. On the business front, you may implement an innovative idea that will turn out successful.

Taurus

Today is a good day, you may feel happy and relaxed as your health issues will start curing. You are likely to enjoy your work to the fullest. However, you are advised to control your tongue before you say and avoid argument on a worthless topic.

Gemini

You may feel upset, dull and impatient. This will affect your work and you might not be able to complete your task on time. Also, this will affect your social status and you might not be given any important projects in future.

Cancer

Today you may feel happy and relaxed as your losses may be converted to profits. You are going to enjoy your work and will not feel like a burden. On the business front, you are likely to bag a deal overseas this will turn out beneficial in future.

Leo

Today, you may feel happy and enthusiastic as you are blessed by the positive moon. This will boost your work efficiency and you are likely to outperform at the work front. You are likely to spend some quality time with your family.

Virgo

Today you may find yourself spiritually inclined. You may also visit a religious place for peace and inner strength. You are likely to go in self-analysis mode wherein you will get to know your surroundings.

Libra

You may feel dull and impatient. This will affect your mood and you might get arrogant. So you are advised to stay calm and don't make any major decisions.

Scorpio

Today, you may get some new opportunities for your work and business so don't let this go to waste. You are likley to spend some quality time with your family. Lovebirds are advised to don't argue on worthless topics.

Sagittarius

Today you may feel relaxed as a messy situation will be under control. Your boss might appreciate your work and give you news responsibility in terms of promotion. This will enhance your respect and status in front of colleagues. You are likely to get back your money.

Capricorn

Today, you may plan for higher studies to enhance your skills and career. Job seekers might hear some good news in terms of a job. Couples are likley to spend some romantic which will enhance their relationship and bring harmony.

Aquarius

Today, you may feel impatient as messy situations will be at their peak. Things will not go as planned. So you are advised to stay calm and cancel today's important plans. By the late evening, the messy situation will be under control and all thanks to your elders.

Pisces

You may feel relaxed and patient. This will help you in gaining more focus on your work and career. You may complete all your projects on time. Also, you might meet an influential person who will turn out beneficial in near future.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv