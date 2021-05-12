Horoscope Today, May 12, 2021: If you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope. Astrological predictions will prepare for the upcoming challenges in advance. Also with the help of a horoscope, you can plan your day.

Aries

With the help of elders blessings, you will be able to overcome your bad habits and messy situations. Also, you are likely to get more focused on your career. Those who are handling business are likely to witness a change in their fortune. Things will look up for you and there will be a balance between savings and spendings.

Taurus

Today you may feel dull and dissatisfied as things will not fall according to your plan. This will affect your work efficiency and you might not be able to complete your tasks. Love birds are advised to avoid marriage topic.

Gemini

With the help of your inner strength, you will move forward in life. Your relationship with the boss might improve and all thanks to your excellent work. This will improve your social status.

Cancer

Today you may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by a positive moon. This will boost your work efficiency and you are likley to complete all your tasks on time. Seeing this your boss might offer you a promotion. You are likely to spend quality time with your family.

Leo

You may feel positive and accept your surroundings. You are likely to visit a religious place for mental peace and inner strength. Also, you might donate to charity.

Virgo

Today you may feel dull and lazy. This will affect your work efficiency and you might not be able to complete your projects on time. So you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. Also, try to keep your professional and personal life separate else you will have to face consequences at both ends.

Libra

Today you may feel positivity around you and messy situations will be under control. Your day will go as planned and you might be able to complete your tasks on time.

Scorpio

You are likely to have a good day at work front, also your relations with your boss will improve. Seeing your excellent work your boss might offer new responsibility in terms of promotion. Disputed with siblings will resolve. Job seekers might get good news.

Sagittarius

Today is a positive day for all Sagittarius. You may plan for higher studies to enhance your skills and career. Singles who are looking for a life partner might find one. Those couples who are planning for a baby might hear good news.

Capricorn

Today things might not go as you planned, this is going to leave you dissatisfied. This will affect your work efficiency and you might not be able to complete your tasks. You are advised to stay calm and try not to plan any for today.

Aquarius

Today is a busy day in both your personal and professional life. Your social network will increase which will turn out beneficial in near future. On the business front, you are likely to get a new opportunity so don't miss this chance.

Pisces

Today you are likely to spend your day with your family and friends. You might find a new source of income that will help your financial health. Also, you are likely to invest some amount to improve your social status.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv