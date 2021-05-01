Horoscope Today, May 1, 2021: If you are wondering how you will kickstart your first day then scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally we have entered a new month, May. If you are wondering how you will kickstart your first day then scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope. Astrological prediction helps a person in knowing about their upcoming challenges and prepares them to overcome them bravely.

Aries

Today, all messy situations will be under control and you may feel happy and relaxed. Your social network will help you in bagging projects and deal at the work front. You are likley to spend some quality time with your family and friends.

Taurus

You may feel lazy, dull and lack of sleep will bother you throughout the day. This will affect your work efficiency and you might not be able to complete your tasks. You are likley to visit a religious place for mental peace.

Gemini

Today, your creativity will be at its peak. You are likley to spend some money purchasing artefacts for home and house. Also, you might plan to renovate your home. Disputes with spouse, friends and colleagues will resolve.

Cancer

Today your social network might help you in implementing ideas regarding the business that might turn out successful. There will be a balance between your expenditure and earning.

Leo

Today you may be happy and relaxed as you are blessed by a positive moon. You are likely to spend some quality time with your old friends. Your business might boost after implementing an innovative idea. Love birds might spend some romantic moments which will enhance their relationship.



Virgo

You may feel sad and dull, but with help of elders' blessings, you will overcome all the messy situation. You are likely to be a victim of stomach problems so take care of yourself.

Libra

Today you are likely to be happy at work. your subordinates might be cooperative and help you in an important project. By the end of the day, you might take important decisions which will help you in future.

Scorpio

Today you are likely to be polite and this nature of yours will attract people around you. Love birds might take a big step to culminate their relationship into marriage.

Sagittarius

Today you may feel relaxed and enthusiastic as you are blessed by a positive moon. Your boss might appreciate you for the hard work and might also reward you.

Capricorn

Today you may feel arrogant and dull and negativity will surround you making things difficult for you on the work front. So you are advised to stay calm and practise meditation for mental peace.

Aquarius

Today you may feel energetic and happy as you are blessed by a positive moon. Your losses might convert to profits. Your work efficiency will boost and you might be able to complete all your tasks on time.

Pisces

You may feel tired due to overworking. This will make you dull and lazy so you are advised to stay calm and be patient as in haze you might end up making silly mistakes.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv