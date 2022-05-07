New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Saturday will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries - Today, you will get the support of your mother. If you want to buy a property then today is an auspicious day. You will also buy electronic gadgets. There will be cordial relations with the life partner. Take care of your health.

Taurus- Today, you will need special hard work and effort to achieve your goals. You may have a new friend. Relations with neighbors will improve. There may be an opportunity to participate in some religious activities. Drive the vehicle carefully, there is a fear of an accident. Take special care of health. Avoid eating unnecessary and outside food.

Gemini- Today is a day to struggle hard, due to which you may remain tense and tired. You will get the support of your siblings. Do not involve yourself in any arguments. You will get money. However, you need to do hard work for it.

Cancer- Today, there will be a festive atmosphere in your family. You will witness financial gains. Your family will remain happy. There are chances that you will spend quality time with your family. You can get money from various sources. You will get the support of your spouse in family work.

Leo- Today is showing extravagance and sadness. You may get disappointing results in every field. Therefore, be patient. Be careful while traveling. Today is an auspicious day for lovers to get each other's company.

Virgo- Today is a very auspicious day for you to invest. The investment made today will prove to be helpful for you in difficult times. You will impress people with your words. However, take care of your health.

Libra- Today is your best day of the week. You will definitely get respect in society. There are chances that you will meet an old friend. Overall, the day will be pleasant for you. It will be good if all the important decisions are taken carefully.

Scorpio- Today, you will participate in some religious activity. You will have a good time with your family. Relationship with your spouse will remain cordial. Your health will also do good. It's a good day for you.

Sagittarius- Today, you may feel a little sad. There will be obstacles at work. Be careful while driving. Keep a track of your expenses and do not spend too much money. Arguments may arise due to ideological differences with the spouse.

Capricorn- If you are unmarried, then you will receive marriage proposals. People who run businesses will witness growth and profit. Your relationship with your spouse will remain good. You will witness financial gains.

Aquarius- Today, your health may remain loose. You must beware of your hidden enemies. Do not share your strategy with others as you may get betrayed. As far as possible, do not borrow money or things from anyone, it can be difficult to give them back. If you are going to take part in any competitive examination, you will get success. However, you have to work hard for it.

Pisces- Today, students will take interest in their studies. Today will be a lucky day for the lovers. people who own a business can take important decisions. If you are a working professional then your day will be normal.

