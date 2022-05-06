New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Friday will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries - Today's day will be filled with ups and downs. You might face a financial crisis. Therefore, keep an eye on your expenses. Take care of your health and avoid junk food. Your relationship with your spouse will remain cordial.

Taurus - Today, you will feel better. You will achieve success in all fields. You will take part in social work. Today is an auspicious day to invest money in properties. Do not take any decision in heat of the moment as it may prove fatal for you. You may participate in any religious event with your family.

Gemini - Today, you can experience mental stress as you might face several problems. You will face problems in your professional life. Today will turn out to be beneficial for those who want to invest in properties. You will get the support of your family. There will be sweetness in married life.

Cancer - Today will prove to be a better day for you. The economic condition will be strong. All your work will be completed. You will receive plenty of opportunities at work. There are chances that you will receive good news. Married life will be pleasant. However, you may remain tense from your children's end.

Leo - Today can be a difficult day from the financial point of view. There is a need to be extra careful in financial matters in the workplace, otherwise, you will suffer financial losses. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family. You will spend time with the children. You will have a cordial relationship with your spouse.

Virgo - Today's day is a little tough for you. You may face problems in your work life. Be careful in financial matters. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident. Your health will remain good. Do not take any decision in the heat of the moment as it may prove fatal for you. There might be ideological differences with your spouse.

Libra - Today, you may remain financially fine. However, you will feel mental stress. New sources of income will be created. Do not involve yourself in any arguments. Keep a check on your health and do exercise regularly. Differences may also arise with your life partner.

Scorpio - Today will prove to be a better day for you as all your problems related to health will come to an end. The economic situation will improve. Ongoing differences in the workplace will also be resolved. There are chances that you will participate in religious activities.

Sagittarius - Today, you will get good news from your children’s end. Students will be busy in their studies and will get good results. Relationship with life partner will be good. Take care of your father's health. There are chances that you will travel to different places.

Capricorn - Today, you will be able to get the money that has been stuck for a long time. You will be happy because of the best results. Help the needy people. Be careful while driving as there is a risk of an accident. Take care of your health.

Aquarius - The ongoing health problem will improve. You will be filled with enthusiasm. The work that has been stuck for a long time will be completed. However, you may face misunderstands in your family.

Pisces - Today, you will remain positive in every situation, and all your work will be completed easily. You will return the money that you have borrowed. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident. You will confident throughout the day.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen