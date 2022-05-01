New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Sunday will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries - Today, you will feel extremely lazy. You have to be careful in financial matters. You may have to face health-related problems. You will spend most of your time with family today. There may be differences in married life, keep restraint on speech.

Taurus - Today will prove to be a better day for you. If you can control your anger, then you can get rid of many problems. Be careful while investing money. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Gemini - Today, you may remain stressed due to problems at your house. There are chances that you will travel to different places. Financial matters can get complicated. The family atmosphere will remain calm, but disputes with the spouse may increase.

Cancer - Today, you may remain tensed. There may be challenges in the workplace. You can travel in connection with work. You will have a lot of responsibilities to take care of. Keep a track of your expenses.

Leo - Today will prove to be better from a financial point of view as your bank balance may increase. Investments made on economic plans in the past will prove beneficial. There may be travel in connection with work. You can attend any function with family members. You will meet old friends.

Virgo - Today, you will get full support of luck. You will get success in financial matters. Your positive attitude in the workplace will attract everyone's attention. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident.

Libra - Today's day is filled with ups and downs. There are chances that you will travel to different places due to work. You will also invest money in properties. The family atmosphere will be good. You may visit your relative's place.

Scorpio - Today's day is bringing new changes. You will remain happy. There will be a pleasant change in the field of work. Many plans will be fruitful. You will witness financial gains. However, take care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Sagittarius - Today will be full of ups and downs. You will witness financial losses. Do not get into any heated argument, as it may prove fatal for you. There are chances that you will invest money in properties. You will have a cordial relationship with your spouse.

Capricorn - Today, you will feel peace of mind. After a long time, your mind will be happy and calm. You will have everyone's cooperation for yourself. You will witness financial gains. You can participate in any religious event with your family. There will be sweetness in married life.

Aquarius - Today, you will remain disturbed. There might be financial trouble. Be careful while investing money, otherwise you may have to suffer losses later. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food. Control your anger.

Pisces - Today will be a good day for you. Business matters will be resolved. Financial plans will be successful, and opportunities for monetary gains will be available. You will get the support of seniors. There will be happiness and peace in the family. There will be sweetness in married life

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen