New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Know what your stars have in store for you today. Have a look at the astrological predictions and your zodiac sign, in order to plan your day accordingly. Also, don' forget to check out today's Panchang.

Today's Panchang

Day: Tuesday, Phalgun month, Krishna Paksha, Ekadashi Rashifal.

Today's Rahu Kaal: 03:00 pm to 04:30 pm.

Today's direction: North.

Today's festival and special day: Vijaya Ekadashi.

Horoscope

Aries: Traveling conditions will be pleasant. Business matters will progress. The completion of a task will increase confidence.

Taurus: There will be sweetness in mutual relationships. Family obligations will be fulfilled. The economic side will be strong. You will get success in business matters.

Gemini: There will be harmony in life, avoid quarrels and controversies. Be aware of health and prestige. Do not ake risk in financial matters. It would be beneficial to be patient.

Cancer: There will be support from the in-laws side. Gajkesari Yoga will give the family prestige. You will get commercial success. Wealth, honor and fame will increase. Mutual relations will be cordial.

Leo: There will be progress in economic matters. A relative may cause stress. More work will have to be done in the field of education competition. Be patient. Keep a check on your speech

Virgo: Family life will be happy. The economic side will be strong. Home utilities will increase. Work done with intelligence will be fruitful. Good relations will be formed.

Libra: Personal relationships will be close. Family obligations will be fulfilled. The economic side will be strong. Relationships will be strong, but a woman can cause stress.

Scorpio: Need to say health conscious. There can be differences in married life. Be aware of health. There will be harmony in life.

Sagittarius: Business efforts will prosper. Friendship relations will be cordial. Relationships will intensify. There will be harmony in life. Creative works will be successful.

Capricorn: Take control in of sentiments. You will get success in financial matters. Business efforts will prosper. Wealth, respect and fame will increase. Family relations will be cordial.

Aquarius: There will be wasteful confusion. Beware in case of family problem, movable or real estate. There will be progress in creative works. You will get success in financial matters.

Pisces: There will be progress in the field of education competition, but a subordinate employee or a relative can cause stress.

