Horoscope Today, March 8, 2021: Read your astrological predictions here and know how your day will turn out to be. Scroll down to take a look

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The astrological predictions offer interesting insights, and also give you an idea so that you can plan your day accordingly. So are you ready to start working? Take a quick look at what your stars have in store for you today.

Today's Panchang

Day: Monday, Phalgun month, Krishna Paksha, Rashifal of Dashami.

Today's Rahu Kaal: 07:30 AM to 09:00 AM.

Today's direction: East.

Today's Bhadra: 04:17 AM to 03:45 PM.

Horoscope

Aries: There will be support from a female officer. Family life will be happy. There will be harmony in life. Good relations will be formed.

Taurus: Keep a control on anger or sentimentality. You will get the support of Dharma Guru or father. Business reputation will increase. There will be progress in creative works. The economic side will be strong.

Gemini: There is a need to be health conscious. There is a possibility of money loss. Do not risk in financial matters. Traveling conditions will be pleasant. Be patient.

Cancer: Married life will be happy. You'll get support and companionship of your spouse. Completion of a task will increase confidence. You will get success in financial matters.

Leo: You may suffer from family problems. A relative or subordinate employee and cause stress.Be patient. Political ambition can be fulfilled.

Virgo: Work done with wisdom skills will be done. Business reputation will increase. Money, fame, fame will increase. Governance will cooperate with power. Good relations will be formed.

Libra: Sweetness will come in relationships. Family reputation will increase. Gifts or honors will increase. Will get support and companionship of spouse Creative efforts will flourish.

Scorpio: The economic side will be strong. The effort made will be meaningful. Business matters will progress. You will get success in creative work. Yash, fame will increase.

Sagittarius: Family life will be happy. Business reputation will increase. The completion of a task will increase confidence. There will be progress in the field of education competition.

Capricorn: Life partner will be supportive. Business reputation will increase. Money, fame, fame will increase. The effort made will be fruitful.

Aquarius: There is a need to be health conscious. There will be financial stress. Traveling conditions will be pleasant, but be cautious. There will be harmony in mutual relations.

Pisces: There will be harmony in life. You will get success in social work. There will be economic progress. Be aware of health and prestige. The efforts made will be meaningful.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal