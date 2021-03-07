Horoscope Today, March 7, 2021: So, what are you waiting for, if you want to know whether the stars are aligned in your favour then check out your daily predictions:

Aries

Today all your pending task might get complete. You are likely to help your colleague with your intelligence, this will increase your status and respect in the office.

Taurus

Today you are likely to meet an influential person who might help you in building a network that will help you on the work front. Your personal life is going to be harmonious as your spouse and children will be very affectionate towards you.

Gemini

Today you are likely to achieve anything you dreamt of, so you are advised to jot down all the important work and try to focus on accomplishing it. You are likely to compromise on something if you are given some advantages.

Cancer

Today you need to be patient and listen to others perspective as they might help you in future. Some good news is on its way so be ready. You are advised to meditate to keep your mind at peace.

Leo

Today you might not feel satisfied, you are likely to feel restless. So you are advised to stay calm and meditate to keep your mind peaceful and focused. On the professional and personal front, today is a good day, as people around you will try to be harmonious towards you.

Virgo

Today is a good day as you are likely to achieve everything you have planned. For students who are preparing for their exams, today is a favourable day so try to complete whatever you have planned. In personal life, everyone will be harmonious towards you, also, you are likely to help your kid in studies.

Libra

Today you are likely to face mixed feelings. You might take some decisions which are in your favour, however, might affect your relations with your lover. You are advised to take good care of yourself as you might face indigestion related problems.

Scorpio

today you will be blessed by your elders, which might help you in accomplishing tough tasks in near future. You are advised to take good care of yourself as you may have some health issues by the end of the day. Your day is likely to be merry.

Sagittarius

today is a day of new experiences as you are likely to learn something new. Also, you might visit some new place, which will help you in relaxing and knowing the surroundings. Today you are likely to use your sixth sense to understand the mood of people around you, this might help you in making good ties.



Capricorn

Today you are likely to feel anxious, you might lose your temper over small issues. So you are advised to meditate to keep your mind peaceful. Also, avoid taking important decisions and sign the documents after thorough reading.

Aquarius

Today you are likely to visit a relatives wedding, which might turn out fruitful to you as you are going to enjoy your day. Your parents' health might get improved, so take good care of them. Your relationship with your spouse is going to be harmonious.

Pisces

Today you are likely to be happy and cheerful. Your health will be in good shape. Your relationship with your family members might get improved. Today you are likely to visit some religious place.

