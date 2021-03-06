Horoscope Today, March 6, 2021: So, what are you waiting for, if you want to know whether the stars are aligned in your favour then check out your daily predictions:

Aries

Today you might feel restless which can affect your work efficiency. Your enemies might create problems for you in the workplace, so you are advised to be careful.

Taurus

Today is a good day as you are likely to feel happy. Your romantic life is likely to be pleasant than before. On the work front, today your boss might recognise your hard work and might appreciate you. This will increase your status and respect in the office.

Gemini

Today You are likely to get a pleasant surprise from your lover. You are likely to spend some quality time with your friends after a long time. People who are married may have prosperity in life.

Cancer

Today you are likely to feel restless and anxious and this is likely to turn as harmful. So you are advised to meditate to keep your mind calm. Today you might get rid of your problems.

Leo

Today you are likely to solve everyone's problems with your intelligence. This might benefit you in the near future.



Virgo

Today your father's health issues might keep you busy throughout the day, so you are advised to take good care of his health. Students are likely to do an excellent job in their studies. In personal life, some issues from your maternal side can erupt.

Libra

Today your family elders might help you in making some difficult decisions. On the work front, you are advised to work calmly and patiently, also, listen to others seriously. This will benefit you in near future.

Scorpio

Today there is likely to be mutual harmony in your married life, which will keep your mood merry. Your health is likely to get better and you might feel fit. Students are likely to get the full support of their teachers in achieving their goals.

Sagittarius

Today you are likely to get some encouraging information. Your respect in the workplace will increase because your boss is likely to appreciate your hard work. You are advised to speak your mind out otherwise it might make you moody and frustrated.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day as you are likely to deal with most of your problems. You might get successful in completeing your work on time.

Aquarius

Today you are likely to face some health issues, so, you are advised to take good care of yourself. Also, avoid spicy food and try to regularise your eating pattern.

Pisces

Today you are likely to help your colleague with some important issues, this will increase your status and respect in the workplace. Talking about love life, don't hide your feelings.

