Horoscope Today, March 5, 2021: The placement of stars gives you an insight into the future which might help a person overcome those hurdles. read here to know what your daily prediction has in store for you:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Challenges and obstacles are part of our life in reaching success, but what if you could prepare for them beforehand? Yes, you can do it with the help of astrological prediction. The placement of stars gives you an insight into the future which might help a person overcome those hurdles. So, what are you waiting for, read here to know what your daily prediction has in store for you:

Aries

Today is a good day as harmony in personal life will enlighten your mood. On the professional front, there are chances that you might meet some influential people, who are likely to help you to get some benefits in work. You are likely to get some reward or promotion for your hard work.

Taurus

Today you are going to find yourself focused on your goals. Your boss is likely to get impressed by your performance and might end up giving you some important responsibilities at work. Today you are going to feel healthy, so you are advised to take good care of yourself.

Gemini

Today you may find yourself intellectual and might prefer gaining knowledge. You are likely to perform your task smoothly as you will control your short temperateness. You are likely to spend money on your loved once, however, you are advised to be careful before making new investments.

Cancer

Today you might feel negativity is gripping you. You may find your responsibilities as a burden. You are likely to make silly mistakes as you will complete your task in hurry. This negativity will affect your working efficiency. So, you are advised to listen to your elders, before taking any important decision.

Leo

Today you are likely to hear some good news from your sibling. You might spend some quality time with your family and friends. Today your creativity might help you in renovating your house or office. On the professional front, you are likely to receive some help from your subordinates in an important project.

Virgo

Today you might feel negative, mood swings will affect your work efficiency. You are likely to make some silly mistakes at work, also your patience will be tested many times throughout the day. So you are advised to stay calm and try to focus on your goals.

Libra

Today you may feel happy and peaceful. Your work efficiency will also get better and you might complete your projects before the deadline. Also, your subordinates might help you to make some important decisions at work. You are advised to take proper rest and sleep to maintain your enthusiasm.

Scorpio

Today you might feel a detachment from responsibilities. You are likely to spend money on worthless items. You are advised to keep a close eye on your opponents, otherwise, you may become a victim of a conspiracy. Also, read the documents carefully before signing them.

Sagittarius

Today you are likely to enjoy your professional and personal life. You are likely to be polite with people around you and this will help you in completing your work on time.

Capricorn

Today you are likely to enjoy your work and might get rewards from your boss for your hard work. This will increase your social status and respect. Your parents' health issues might get improved.

Aquarius

Today you are likely to feel satisfied at work. You might plan a short work-related trip. To maintain your inner peace you are likely to visit some religious places. You are advised to take advise from your elders before making any important decision.

Pisces

Today you might feel dull and lazy. So you are advised to keep your mind cool and think twice before anything. Also, avoid going on adventure tours.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv