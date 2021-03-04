So get ready to forsee your challenges and plan your day accordingly. Read about your daily predictions for March 4, 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you like to plan your day beforehand then astrological predictions might help you, as it not just define your future but also prepares you from the upcoming obstacles. So get ready to forsee your challenges and plan your day accordingly. Read about your daily predictions for March 4, 2021.

Aries

Today is a good day as you might get what you want. Your art and creativity might solve many of your problems and you will realise it only after getting success.

Taurus

Today you are likely to feel relaxed and satisfied. You might go out with your friends so grab this opportunity and take out your best dress. On the professional front, you are doing great and you might complete all your projects on time.

Gemini

Today you might have a lot of fun, also, you are likely to take a break from your work. So enjoy the day to the fullest with your family and friends. On the work front, your life is likely to go smoothly.



Cancer

Today you are going to feel healthy both physically and mentally, this will keep you active. You might complete your projects before time. Your dashing personality is likely to attract many whether you are at work or at home.

Leo

Today, you are likely to have fun in your personal life because matters of entertainment might keep you occupied. On the work front, things might be at ease and you are likely to enjoy your work to the fullest.

Virgo

Today you might feel tired and burden as you are going to have a lot of pending work to do at the office. So, you are advised to stay calm and relaxed otherwise it will affect your productivity.

Libra

Today you need to be careful at the office as there are chances that you might end up having a fight with your colleague. So you are advised to stay calm even in the matters of seeking a job.

Scorpio

Today you are likely to spend quality time dressing up yourself in the mirror as there are chances for social gathering. On the work front, you are going to impress everyone with your hard work and beauty.

Sagittarius

Today you are likely to get the reward for your efforts. You are advised to let bygones be bygones and start afresh with whom you had a fight either at your workspace or in your personal life.

Capricorn

Today you are going to feel at peace and satisfied metally and this might help you think clearly about some serious issues. Also, you might also get success in whatever you wished for. You are likely to clear all your misunderstandings and doubts both in your professional and personal life.

Aquarius

Today you will be relaxed and calm throughout the day. So you are advised to not let anyone spoil your mental peace Do not let your peace as there are chances that people around you might make you angry. You might also get distracted from your path, so stay focused and don't get involved in unnecessary matters.

Pisces

Today you are likely to receive appreciation from your boss for your hard work, this will increase your status in office and people will respect you. You are advised to continue working like this as you are likely to get success soon.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv