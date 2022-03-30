New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Wednesday will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries - Today, you will remain hesitant while speaking. There is a need to keep track of your financial matters. You will get support from your spouse. You will also have a good atmosphere at your house.

Taurus - Today is a good day for you as you will witness progress in your business. You will witness an increase in your confidence. Your financial side will remain good. You will have the support of your spouse.

Gemini - Today will be a good day for you. You will witness gains in your financial matters. Due to a dispute in the office, you may get upset. You will feel emotionally connected with family. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Cancer - Today, you may remain tense as there will be an excess of work, due to which you will be physically and mentally tired. There is a need to take care of health. You will have the support of your family. You will also form new relationships with others.

Leo - Today, you can get good news. Your financial matters will improve. You will spend a good time with your family. You will also meet some of your old friends. Be careful while driving as there is a risk of an accident.

Virgo- Today, you need to take care of your health. You may feel lethargic throughout the day. You will also get rid of your troubles. There will be a discussion of some auspicious work in the family.

Libra - Today will be a wonderful day regarding money as all you will get money from unknown sources. Today is also a good day to invest in properties.

Scorpio - Today, you will meet all your old friends. There is a need to keep a track of your expenses. There are chances that you will travel to different places. You will have the support of your spouse.

Sagittarius - Gifts and honors will increase. Today you will complete every task with enthusiasm. You will get the support of your subordinates. There will be economic progress. You will also get opportunities to earn money.

Capricorn - Today, there is a need to focus on yourself. You may feel worried due to several matters. You will have ideological differences with your spouse.

Aquarius - Today, you are going to be energetic as you will actively participate in social work. There may be a financial crunch. Students will focus on their studies. You can participate in religious events. Love life will be fine.

Pisces - You will remain busy today as you will have a lot of work to do. There is a need to keep track of your expenses. There will be an atmosphere of peace in the family. You will have a good time with your spouse.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen