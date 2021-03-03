The placement of stars also plays an essential role in predicting your future. So here we are with the daily horoscope predictions that will help you in overcoming your obstacles today.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help people in overcoming challenges that might create hindrance in their success. The placement of stars also plays an essential role in predicting your future. So here we are with the daily horoscope predictions that will help you in overcoming your obstacles today.

Aries

Today is a good day in your personal and professional life. You are likely to meet one of your old friends, which will make you happy. Some good news is on your way. You might spend some quality time with your family members. On the professional front, you are likely to defeat your opponents.



Taurus

Today you might face some physical problems, so, you are advised to take care of yourself. You are likely to receive support from your family members. On the work front, your intelligence might help you complete some important project at the time. You are advised to watch your words before speaking otherwise it might invite some unnecessary problems.

Gemini

Today you might receive your money back. You are advised to control your anger otherwise some unnecessary problems might occur. You are likely to hang out with your beloved spouse, this will make your bond strong. Also, you are likely to receive great support from your better half.

Cancer

Today is a good day in your personal and professional life. The health of your children and parents are likely to get improved. Job seekers, you might get successful in seeking a job. Today you may have a busy day in your personal life.

Leo

Today you are likely to hang out with your friends, also there is a sign you might meet an old friend. Your business is likely to grow. Your relations with your spouse or lover is likely to get harmonious.

Virgo

Today you might find yourself inclined towards religious work. Also, you are likely to visit any religious institution. You are likely to receive benefits from the capital you invested. On the work front, today you are likely to complete all your pending and important projects on time.

Libra

Today the health of your parents might get improved. Some good news is on its way. You are likely to receive appreciation from your boss regarding your hard work.

Scorpio

Today You are advised to be cautious while driving, otherwise, an injury may occur. you are likely to spend some quality time with your family members.

Sagittarius

You are likely to face mental stress. So you are advised to not work in hurry, otherwise, it might get spoiled. Today, you are advised to take good care of your health because you might face some issues.

Capricorn

Today you might receive your money back. Some work-related outing is likely to happen. Any feuds with your siblings are likely to end.

Aquarius

Today, your bond with your lover or spouse is likely to get strengthened. Avoid eating outside, otherwise, you might face some health issues.

Pisces

Today you are likely to meet new people, which might help your growth on the professional front. You are advised to not debate with anyone. Your status in the office is likely to get increased as might complete some important project before the deadline.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv