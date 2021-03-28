Daily Astrological predictions help us in knowing all and help you in overcoming your obstacles. So here check it out and plan your day accordingly

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: We have entered the last Sunday of the month. So let's start our day by looking at astrological predictions to know what this last Sunday has in store for you. Whether stars are aligned in your favour or not and what set of challenges you are likely to have to face today. Daily Astrological predictions help us in knowing all and help you in overcoming your obstacles. So here check it out and plan your day accordingly

Aries

Today, you may feel healthy and all your disputes will be resolved. You are likely to get your stuck money back. You are likely to spend some quality time with your family.

Taurus

Today, you may feel confident and might take some important decisions. So grab this opportunity and make full use of it. You are likely to spend money on family and friends.

Gemini

Today, you may feel dull, restless and lethargic. This is likely to affect your work efficiency and might make you arrogant. So you are advised to keep yourself calm and practice meditation.

Cancer

Today, you are likely to be positive, enthusiastic and energetic. This will boost your confidence and you might end up getting successful in the project at work. Your disputes will be resolved by the end of the day.

Leo

Today, you may be happy and are likely to spread positivity around you. Your business will boost due to your high communication skills. Also, your politeness might attract people.

Virgo

Today, you are likely to be happy and are likely to enjoy your work at home. You are likely to spend some quality time with your lover or spouse which will boost harmony and enhance your relationship bond.

Libra

Today, you are likely to feel healthy as your health issues might get resolved. However, you are advised to take good care, otherwise, it will crop up again. Also, you are advised to think twice before take any decision or signing documents.

Scorpio

Today, you are likely to be happy and healthy. You are likely to get a good profit from your investments. You might take quick decisions at work which will increase your status.

Sagittarius

Today, you are likely to be busy in both your professional and personal life. However, you might use your network to complete the task quickly. You are likely to spend some quality time with your family, this will increase your relationship with your family members and will also bring harmony.

Capricorn

Today a messy situation will be under control. You may feel happy and relaxed, You are advised to seek elder's blessings before taking any important decision. Business gains are likely to boost your financial health.

Aquarius

Today, you are likely to face some health issues, this will make you feel dull the whole day. You are advised to postpone your trips. Also, today is not a good day to start a new business.

Pisces

Today, you may feel energetic and enthusiastic, this will help you in completing your projects on time. You are likely to take important decisions which will boost your family business.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv