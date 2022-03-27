New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Sunday will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries - Today is a day filled with struggles. You have to work hard to achieve your goals. It is advised to spend time with family and friends. You will also form new relationships.

Taurus - Today, you will do every work with enthusiasm as you will feel energetic. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. You will get the support of your parents. You will also plan a vacation.

Gemini - Today, you will have a good day. You will feel lazy throughout the day. You will spend quality time with family and friends. Take care of your health.

Cancer - Today is a good day for you as the hard work done will bring desired results. You will witness financial gains. You will get support from your family members. Relationship with your spouse will remain cordial.

Leo- Today, you will spend the day at home peacefully. You will have ideological differences with your spouse. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Virgo - Today, your day will be pleasant. You will be praised by people. There are chances of advancement in job or business. New work opportunities will be available. You will have the support of your loved ones.

Libra -Today, the mind will be happy due to financial gains. Today is an auspicious day to invest in properties. The work that has been stuck for days will be completed.

Scorpio - Today, you will be very active as you will complete all your personal and professional work on time. There will be progress in your career. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family.

Sagittarius - Today, luck seems to be in your favour as all your plans will flourish. You will witness financial gains. It's a good time to invest In the stock market as you will make a profit.

Capricorn - Today, your mood will remain good. However, take care of your health and avoid eating junk food. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident.

Aquarius - Today, there is a need for you to spend money wisely. Keep a track of your expenses. You may feel tired due to excessive work in the office. You may have heated arguments with others, so control your anger.

Pisces - Today will be a happy day as you will receive money from unexpected sources. You will have a cordial relationship with your spouse. You will get the support of your family members in every matter.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen