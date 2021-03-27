Know the placement of your stars and the challenges you are likely to face today. Here check out your daily astrological predictions and plan your day accordingly.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally! Saturday is here and so is the weekend. As we are heading towards the end of the month, a new month brings in hope and expectations, so why not have a look at what this last Saturday has in store for us. Know the placement of your stars and the challenges you are likely to face today. Here check out your daily astrological predictions and plan your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, you may help needy people and this will increase your respect. You are likely to implement new and innovative ideas in your upcoming project.

Taurus

today, your personal life will keep you busy as there are chances of some dispute. You are likely to spend money on worthless items, so you are advised to avoid using money until necessary, otherwise, it might affect your financial health. Also, avoid using harsh words.

Gemini

Today, you may feel inclined towards spirituality which will keep you happy and positive. You are likely to visit some religious place and donate a handsome amount to charity.

Cancer

Today, you may feel dull, restless, nervous and impatient. However, you are likely to build your focus when it comes to in-depth study.

Leo

Today there may be positive momentum in your personal and professional life. Your boss is likely to appreciate your hard work and might increase your incentives in terms of rewards.

Virgo

Today, you might invest in your kids' future. You are likely to spend some romantic moments with your spouse which will enhance your relationship and bring in harmony.

Libra

Today, your parents' health will improve. You are likely to enjoy your work and might even get a reward from your boss for your hard work. By the end of the day, you will be mentally exhausted due to workload.

Scorpio

Today, you may be satisfied with work. A short work-related trip is on your cards. Also, you might visit some religious place for mental peace. You are advised to take the blessings of your elders.

Sagittarius

Today, you are likely to feel dull and impatient. So you are advised to remain calm and practise meditation for mental peace. Also, don't make a decision in a haze, think twice before acting.

Capricorn

Today, you may feel positive and happy. You will have a harmonious relationship with the people around you. Disputes regarding properties will resolve.

Aquarius

Today, you are likely to receive some investment for your business. This investment will increase your business. you are likely to plan a day out with your family.

Pisces

Today you may be confident which will help you in accomplishing tasks at work. Your focus on your goal will enhance and by the end of the day, you will be satisfied.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv