New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Saturday will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries - Today will be a hectic day as you will not get an opportunity to rest. There is also a chance of travel. You will get the support of your family and friends. You will witness gains in financial matters.

Taurus- Today will be a happy day as will get success in the field. You will get a new opportunity, which will bring you financial benefits. You will enjoy time with your family. You will have the support of your spouse.

Gemini - Today, you will get success in most of the work as the time is in your favour. You will discuss several important plans with your family. You will witness financial growth. You will also take interest in religious activities.

Cancer - Today, you may feel lazy throughout the day as you will not feel like doing any work. Spend your money wisely and keep a track of your expenses. Your interest in religious work will increase. Today you have to be calm through the day.

Leo - Today you will be very excited. You will complete every work quickly. You will also take interest in new work. The financial side will be strong. On this day you will get the full support of your family.

Virgo - Today will be in your favor as all your work will be completed on time. You will remain busy with work throughout the day. Misunderstandings will be removed in family and relationships. Even after all the busyness, take time for your partner.

Libra - Today is not a very good day for work as you may face several challenges. You may also experience some losses. It is advised to spend time with your family and friends.

Scorpio - Today, you will be full of confidence as you will complete all the tasks with enthusiasm. However, take care of your health and avoid eating junk food. There are chances that you will meet an old friend today.

Sagittarius - Today, you will work hard, which will improve your image in your office. The financial side will be strong. You may think about investing in some new business. You will get rid of old problems. The day will be normal for students. Love will increase in the family. Be serious about love relations.

Capricorn - Today is a good day as you will be indulged in self-love. There will be a way out of the financial crisis. You may travel to different places for business matters. You will get the support of your family and will get rid of old worries. There will be sweetness in love relations.

Aquarius - Today, you will get the full support of luck. Whatever work you take in your hand will definitely be completed. Progress can be made in the office. You will face every situation firmly today. There will be peace and happiness in the house.

Pisces - Today, you have to work hard to achieve your goals. There will be a loss in financial matters. You will end up spending more money. Take care of your health.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen