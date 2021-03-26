Astrological predictions help us in knowing all, so here we are with your daily astrological predictions. Check it out and plan your day accordingly

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally! Saturday is here and so is the weekend. As we are moving forward towards the end of the month let's have a look at what this last Saturday has in store for us. Whether stars are aligned in our favour or not and what challenges we have to face today. Astrological predictions help us in knowing all, so here we are with your daily astrological predictions. Check it out and plan your day accordingly

Aries

Today, you will enjoy the day to the fullest as you are likely to meet your old friends. Your harmony with your parents and spouse will enhance. You are likely to receive help from subordinates in completing the task.

Taurus

Today, you may feel exhausted, dull as you are likely to overwork at the office, which will make you tired mentally. You are advised to take good care of yourself otherwise you might face some serious health issues.

Gemini

Today, you are advised to not let your personal opinion form a judgement about anyone around you, otherwise, you might end up losing a loved one. You are likely to spend some romantic time with your spouse which will enhance your bond and bring harmony to your relationship.

Cancer

Today, your is not a good day, as you might have to face some losses in business and in other areas. You are advised to stay calm and practise meditation for mental peace.

Leo



Today is a good day for you to launch a new business, however, you are advised to not let your mind or focus divert as it is long-term goodwill for people around you.

Virgo

Today is a good day as all the disputes in the family are likely to be resolved. The day will bring balance in your personal life, especially with your spouse.

Libra

Today, you are likely to enjoy delicious delicacies throughout the day. Good news is on its way to brighten up your later half of the day. Your boss might appreciate you for your hard work and may give a promotion in terms of reward.

Scorpio

Today, you are likely to be quite caring and kind towards your loved ones. Also, you might socialise with people whom you like. Your harmony with your spouse will enhance.

Sagittarius

Today is a good day as there are chances of a short trip with your loved ones. Also, you are likely to spend some quality time with your parents, spouse and children.

Capricorn

Today, you may be fit and healthy, however, you are advised to take good care of yourself. On the work front, you are likely to get the support of your subordinates in completing your pending projects.

Aquarius

Today, you are likely to spend some quality time with your family, which will make them happy. Also, there are chances that your love might come back to you.

Pisces

Today, you are advised to take good care of your health and cut down your calorie consumption. Also, don't let anything spoil your diet chart as fitness is very important otherwise you might face health issues.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv