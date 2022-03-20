New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Sunday will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries - Today is going to be a great day. The financial side will be strong. Health will be good. There will be harmony in the family and married life. You may go on a trip with your partner.

Taurus - Today, you may face problems. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident. You will witness financial growth.

Gemini - Today will be a better day than yesterday. You will try to improve professional relations. You will get many good opportunities. There will be success in business-related work.

Cancer - Today is a good day as you will achieve success in financial matters. Today is an auspicious day to invest in properties. There will be happiness in family life. Health will be good.

Leo - Honor, and prestige will increase. You will witness financial gains. You may take interest in religious work. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food. There will be sweetness in married life.

Virgo - Today is a good day for you. You will witness financial gains. Your health will remain in good shape. You will get support from people in your office. You will also form new relations.

Libra - Today’s day will be in your favor. You will have the support of your father. You may get benefits from all the ends. Your relationship with your spouse will remain good.

Scorpio - Today, you will remain stress-free. Financial progress seems to be happening. There is a need to focus on your work. Students' minds will be engaged in their studies. Mother's health will improve. Family life will be normal.

Sagittarius - Today, you will witness financial gains. Money will be benefited from all sides. Today you will fulfill your responsibility well. You will discuss new plans. You will get support from your parents. You will feel healthy. Keep restraint on speech.

Capricorn - Today, your day will be spent with restlessness. There may be obstacles in work. You may feel lazy. Keep track of your expenses.

Aquarius - The opponent will be defeated. Your business reputation will increase. Wealth and fame will increase. There will be happiness in life. New relationships will be formed.

Pisces - Today can be a mixed day. You can plan to start a new business. You may have arguments with your partner. Keep restraint on speech. There will be progress in the field of education. There will be a success in financial matters.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen