Finally! After battling for five-long days Saturday is here to add glitter to our lives. However, if you are wondering how your day is going to be then let's have a look into your daily astrological predictions so that you can plan your day accordingly. Know whether stars are aligned in your favour or not below:

Aries

Today, you may feel happy and peaceful. An auspicious celebration in your family is on cards. You are likely to spend some quality time with your spouse and children. You are advised to take good care of your health.

Taurus

Today your boss might promote your position owing to your hard work. Your bond with your parents might get improved. You may find yourself inclined towards spirituality and might visit some religious place.

Gemini

Today is a good day for love birds as you might witness strong affection towards your partner. Your decisions might turn out fruitful in terms of work.

Cancer

Today you may find yourself inclined towards spirituality. You are likely to visit some religious institution and might donate a handsome amount to charity. you might get the support of your friends in some important situation.

Leo

Today, you are likely to plan a trip to a pilgrimage place with your family. Dispute with siblings or friends will get resolved. You are likely to donate a handsome amount to charity.

Virgo

Today you may feel energetic, positive, and enthusiastic. You are likely to complete all your projects on time. This will improve your status in the workplace. Yo u are advised to take some advice from your spouse in important work as it might turn out beneficial.

Libra

Today you might receive some good news in terms of your children. You will be able to express yourself clearly in front of people. You are advised to focus on yourself regarding your career, health, etc.

Scorpio

Today, you are likely to take tensions regarding some family issue, however, you are advised to ignore all negative thoughts and move forward with positive ones. You are advised not to trust anyone blindly especially today.

Sagittarius

Today you may find yourself confused and this will affect your work efficiency. You are likely to be arrogant so you are advised o calm yourself down and practice meditation.

Capricorn

Today, your old-friend might give you a surprise visit. You are advised to take advise of your spouse before starting any work as it might turn beneficial. You may go on a long vacation.

Aquarius

Today you are advised not to ignore your spouse, else things might turn sour between you two. You are likely to get some new responsibility at work. Some health issues might crop up, so, you are advised to take good care of your health.

Pisces

Today messy situations will be under control. You are likely to get angry and arrogant, so, you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. Also, watch your words before you speak.

