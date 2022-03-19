New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Saturday will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries - Today, you will remain worried because of your matters. You will witness growth in financial matters. You will form new relationships. You will have the support of your family members.

Taurus - Today is a favorable day for you. You can take some important and big decisions. You will have the support of your family members. It's a good time to invest in properties.

Gemini - Today, you will feel peace of mind. You will get several opportunities in your career. Important tasks will be completed. Your married life will remain happy.

Cancer - Today, you will overthink several matters. Financial conditions will improve. You will also look for new a house in order to shift. Take good care of your spouse’s health.

Leo - Today is going to be a good day for you. You will complete all your work which has been stuck for a while. Your relationship with your spouse will remain good.

Virgo - Today, some good news related to children can be received. There will be chances of promotion in career. There will be an expansion in business.

Libra -There will be an atmosphere of joy in the house. Relations with friends and relatives will be sweet. New business ideas will come to mind. You will have the support of your life partner.

Scorpio - Today, you will receive the blessings of Mother Lakshmi. You will have the support of your luck. Money-related problems will be overcome. Happiness and peace will remain in household life.

Sagittarius - Today will be a joyful day. The work which has been stuck will get completed today. Money will be received. You will witness that your business will flourish. You may attend a family function.

Capricorn - Today is a difficult day from a professional point of view. Do not take any risk as it may prove fatal for you. You will have support from your parents. You may face tension in your married life.

Aquarius - Today, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. You will be inclined towards spirituality. You can participate in any religious event. You will meet old friends.

Pisces - Today, you will be in a dilemma because of lots of matters. The mind will be disturbed due to not taking the right decision at the right time. Challenges may be faced in jobs or business. Keep restraint on speech.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen