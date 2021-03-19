As we are on the verge to enter the weekends, let's have a look at your daily prediction and plan your day accordingly.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: A new day comes with a new set of challenges. While one cannot change fate, but one can prepare to face it with better understanding. That's when astrology predictions come into the picture. By reading the placement of stars one can get the idea of how their day is going to be. As we are on the verge to enter the weekends, let's have a look at your daily prediction and plan your day accordingly.

Aries

Today things are likely to be in your favour, but you might face some challenges. You are advised to focus on your goals and try to establish a conversation with people around you.

Taurus

Today, messy situations will be under control. you are likely to spend some money on your clothing. You are likely to complete all your projects on time. You are advised to take care of yourself.

Gemini

Today, you may feel emotional and sensitive. Your subordinates or colleagues might help you in completing the task at work. Also, you are likely to spend the second half of your day with your friends.

Cancer

Today, you may be interested in literature or creative art. You are likely to remain tense regarding your children. Students are advised to work hard to achieve success.

Leo

Today is not a good day as your mind is likely to be occupied. Some problem might arise due to your kid. Those who are planning to travel abroad are advised to postpone their plans as the time is currently not in your favour. Lovers take slow steps in your relationship.

Virgo

Today, you are likely to receive appreciation from the boss after completing all your pending works. You are likely to spend some romantic moments with your spouse which will enhance your relationship and will bring harmony.

Libra

Today, you may face some health issues, so you are advised to take good care of yourself. You are likely to find negativity in everyone around you which will make you arrogant. So you are advised to keep yourself calm.

Sagittarius

Today, your differences with your parents and siblings and elders will get resolved. Also, you might plan a short get away with your family. However, you are advised to take good care of your father's health.

Scorpio

Today is a good day as things will be in your favour. Your boss may appreciate your hard work and reward you by promoting your position. You are likely to spend some quality time with your friends.

Capricorn

Today you are likely to engage in some important work that will be beneficial in near future. You are likely to complete all your projects on time at work. You might spend some romantic moments with your spouse.

Aquarius

Today, you are advised to be a good listener as it will be beneficial in near future. Students are likely to receive some help from their teachers.

Pisces

Today, you are likely to get some support and help from your spouse in solving some big problems. You might get some good client for your business.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv