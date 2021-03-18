Horoscope Today, March 18, 2021: If you are wondering what the new day has in store for you? Start your day by reading our daily astrological predictions.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering what the new day has in store for you? Start your day by reading our daily astrological predictions of your zodiac sign and know whether stars are aligned in your favour or not. The astrological prediction will help you in overcoming the hurdles.

Aries

Today you may feel positive and cheerful. You are likely to enjoy both your professional and personal life. You are likely to take some difficult decisions which might increase your profits in future.

Taurus

Today, you may feel lazy and dull. This is due to sleeplessness which is likely to affect your mental health. Someone in your family is likely to have some health issues.

Gemini

Today, you may feel happy and energetic. You are likely to take some quick decisions at work, which will turn fruitful in future. Your financial health will boost with some new source of income.

Cancer

Today, you are likely to be busy at your work, which will exhaust you by the end of the day. Jobseeker might get lucky today with elder's blessings and may get a suitable job.

Leo

Today, your patience may reflect in your work. You are likely to complete your projects on time. You are likely to visit some religious place and might donate a handsome amount to charity.

Virgo

Today, you may feel dull and unhappy. This will affect your work and you might not be able to complete your task on time. Delay in project completion will affect your status both in your professional and personal life.

Libra

Today, you may feel positivity around you. Messy situations will be under control. You are likely to start a new business in a partnership that will flourish in future.

Scorpio

Today, you are likely to excel in your performance at work. Your boss will appreciate which will enhance your bonding. Also, your boss might reward your hard work by giving you a promotion.

Sagittarius

Today, you may feel challenges are blocking your way to success. So you are advised to be patient and seek your elders advise to overcome this challenging situation.

Capricorn

Today, you may feel dissatisfied. You might feel disappointed after not receiving a good response from your boss and subordinates regarding the project. You are advised to read the documents carefully before signing.

Aquarius

Today, you are likely to be busy with family functions and get-togethers. You are advised to utilise this occasion to increase your network. Some work-related trip is on cards.

Pisces

Today, your politeness at the family get-together might increase your image among your relatives and friends. A small vacation in on the cards.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv