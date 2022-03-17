New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Thursday will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries - Today, there is a need for you to keep an eye on your expenses. You will also meet your friends and loved ones. There will be progress in jobs or business.

Taurus - There are chances that you will step the ladder of success in your career. You will also get favoured by your luck. Your mind will remain happy. Today you will spend the day comfortably with family members.

Gemini - Today is a positive day for you. You will get favoured by your luck. You will have the support of your family members. The efforts made will be successful.

Cancer - Today, your focus will be on the family. Financial matters will also be resolved. The money crunch will go away. Health will remain alright.

Leo - As the days go by it will get better and better for you. Today you will feel peace of mind. You can make some big decisions. There will be happiness in married life. You will get success in your job.

Virgo - Today’s day is filled with struggle as you may forget things after keeping the at a certain space. There will be a feeling of dissatisfaction in the mind. Expenses will be high, due to which tension can increase.

Libra - Today is a lucky day for you. Decisions taken today will prove to be a boon in the future. You will witness financial gains. There are chances of success in a career. You will experience happiness in your personal life.

Scorpio - Today is the day of a new beginning by leaving the old memories in past. You will experience peace of mind. You will get success in your job or business. There are chances that you will end up investing in property or vehicles.

Sagittarius - Today, your day will be spent in religious work. Students will get success. You will find yourself doing religious activities.

Capricorn - Today will be a moderate day. You may face some differences in married life. The health of your life partner may remain poor. You will take interest in worship, astrology, or research work. Spend the day with patience.

Aquarius - It will be a very good day. Gajkesari yog is being formed in your zodiac, luck will support you today. You will get desired results for every work. You will get the full support of your life partner. There are chances that you will travel to different places.

Pisces - There is a need to keep an eye on your expenses. Take care of your mother's health. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen