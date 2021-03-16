Horoscope for March 16, Tuesday is here. Take a look at what your sun sign has in store for you and plan your day accordingly. Scroll down to read on.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Will you have a profit in business? Will your life partner be supportive? How auspicious your day is? Get an answer to all such questions by planning your day based on your horoscope for March 16, Tuesday. Take a look at what your zodiac has in store for you today

Today's Panchang

Day: Tuesday, Phalgun month, Shukla Paksha, Tritiya Raashi.

Today's Rahu Kaal: 03:00 pm to 04:30 pm.

Today's direction: North.

Special: Venus in Pisces.

Horoscope

Aries: Can be busy at home. You will have to avoid big expenses. There will be useless confusion and chaos. Do not take risk in financial matters. You will have your life partner's support.

Taurus: The economic side will be strong. Home utility items will increase. You may get gifts and respect may increase. There will be progress in creative works. The effort made will be fruitful.

Gemini: Business reputation will increase. You may get gifts and respect may increase. The ongoing efforts in the field of education competition will be fruitful. New relationships will be formed.

Cancer: Married life will be happy. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. The ongoing efforts in the field of education competition will be fruitful. You will get success in business matters.

Leo: Will be interested in social work. The economic side will be strong. Home utility items will increase. You may get gifts and respect may increase. The effort made will be fruitful.

Virgo: You will be lucky today and married life will be happy. Business reputation will increase. You may get gifts and respect may increase. The economic side will be strong.

Libra: Business efforts will prosper. There will be useless confusion and chaos. Do not take a risk in financial matters. The completion of a task will increase your influence and dominance. Scorpio: Work done with wisdom skills will be done. Money, fame, fame will increase. Will take interest in social work. Family life will be happy. New relationships will be formed. Sagittarius: The economic side will be strong. There will be an increase in movable or immovable property. The creative effort will be fruitful. You will get success in social work. There will be sweetness in the relationship. Capricorn: The work stopped will be done with the help of a subordinate employee, brother or neighbour. Business reputation will increase. Traveling conditions will be pleasant, but travel cautiously. Aquarius: You may get gifts and respect may increase. There will be sweetness in the relationship. Family life will be happy. The completion of a task will increase your influence and dominance. Pisces: Neighbour or subordinate employee will get support. Help will be given from ruling administration. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. The completion of a task will increase confidence.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal