Horoscope Today, March 14, 2021: Let's have a look at what the weekend has in store for you all. Check out your daily astrological predictions and prepare yourself accordingly.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every zodiac sign has its own characters and traits which help a person relate to it. The placement of stars plays an important role in predicting the future. Let's have a look at what the weekend has in store for you all. Check out your daily astrological predictions and prepare yourself accordingly.



Aries

Today, couples will spend some quality time. You are advised to put your efforts in the right direction to achieve success. Avoid taking decisions in haze in matters such as wealth and property.

Taurus

Today, your subordinated are likely to help you in completing an important project. You are likely to solve a family issue which will increase your status and respect in the family. Also, your family members will appreciate you.

Gemini

Today, you might face some health issues due to exhaustion and insomnia. You are advised to take decisions related to love relations carefully, else, things might go awry. Also, don't make any assumptions about your spouse feelings towards you.

Cancer

Today, you are likely to meet an influential person, this meeting will turn fruitful in near future. You are advised to take good care of your health and don't take unnecessary tension. You might spend some romantic moments with your partner, which will increase your bond.

Leo

Today, you are likely to spend time with an old friend. you are advised to take a step back to patch things with your partner if facing issues in a love relationship, else, the relationship might come to an end.

Virgo

Today, your mind is likely to be occupied with some unknown fear. You might get support from your elders, which will help you in accomplishing all tough tasks. You may feel relaxed and at peace after getting support from your spouse.

Libra

Today, you might gain profits is you invest your money in property. You are likely to get support from your in-laws which will help you in accomplishing your goals.

Scorpio

Today, your problems related to your offspring may get resolved. You are advised to avoid getting involved in legal battles. Take good care of your spouse's health.

Sagittarius

Today, you are likely to have a dispute with relatives over ancestral property. You are likely to get your stuck money. You are advised to take good care of your mother's health.

Capricorn

Today, you may have a tiff with your younger sibling over a petty issue. Students are advised to not get distracted from their studies and maintain focus. Take good care of your spouse's health.

Aquarius

Today, your misunderstandings with your friend or a spouse may get cleared. You are advised to take good care of your health as there are chances that your previous ailment may resurface.

Pisces

Today, you are likely to spend some quality time with your spouse, this will boost your relationship. You are likely to hear some good news.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv