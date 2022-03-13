New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Sunday will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries - You may face tension due to your family’s end. However, you will get support from your father. Expected success will come in the field of education. You will also form new relationships.

Taurus -The work done with efforts will be worthwhile. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You will get cooperation from an influential person. Business reputation will increase. Progress will be made in the field of education competition.

Gemini - The economic side will be strong. There is a need to have control over your emotions. There can be tension in relationships. Work with patience.

Cancer - Health conditions will improve. There is a need to have control over your emotions. Loved ones can get hurt. Do not take risks in financial matters. You will get the support and companionship of your spouse.

Leo - You will get support from your siblings. There is a need to be health conscious. You may face ideological differences with your spouse. There will be progress in the work done with intelligence.

Virgo - The hard work done in the field of education will be worthwhile. You will witness an improvement in your financial matters. Family prestige will increase. Expected success will come in creative work.

Libra - You will get help from your boss in your office. There will be closeness in relationships. Family prestige will increase. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Scorpio - There will be cooperation of government power. You will witness an increase in your confidence. The work which has been stuck for a long time will get completed soon. There will be progress in the field of livelihood.

Sagittarius - The work which is stuck for a long tie will soon be completed. Self-confidence and also social prestige. You will also remain worried due to children or education. The effort made will be fruitful.

Capricorn - Your married life will be happy. Business reputation will increase. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Gifts or honors will increase. The effort made will be fruitful.

Aquarius - Family obligations will be fulfilled. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Gifts or honors will increase. You will be busy with business work. There will be an increase in household items.

Pisces - With the completion of any work, your influence will increase. There will be progress in creative work. There are chances that you will travel to different places. There will be progress in the work done with intelligence.

