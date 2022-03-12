New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Saturday will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries - You will get support from your siblings. The responsibility of having children will be fulfilled. There is a need to be health conscious. There will be progress in the work done with intelligence.

Taurus - You will witness an increase in your business profit. Your religious interest will increase. The economic side will be strong. There will be an increase in household items. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Gemini- Your married life will be happy. You will be worried due to children’s education. Do not involve in heated arguments. Confidence will increase with the completion of any task.

Cancer - Your married life will be happy. Family prestige will increase. Relationships with others will be sweet. There is a need to be health conscious. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Leo -You will get support from your spouse. There will be progress in creative works. Business reputation will increase. Wealth and fame will increase. You will get success in creative work.

Virgo - You will get support from an influential person. You may face some family troubles and business troubles. If you work with your intellect, you will get success.

Libra - Do not take risks in financial matters. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. The responsibility of having children will be fulfilled. There will be progress in the education sector. There will be a success in creative endeavors.

Scorpio -There is a need to be careful while driving as there is a risk of an accident. Relationships with others will remain sweet. You will get support from a political person. There will be progress in the work done with intelligence.

Sagittarius- The business plan will come to fruition. You will witness an increase in your confidence. The work which has been stuck for a while will get completed soon. Social prestige will increase. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Capricorn - Health will improve. You will get support from your spouse. Relationships will get stronger. There are chances that you will travel to different places in the country. Family obligations will be fulfilled.

Aquarius - Personal relations will be strong. Family obligations will be fulfilled. Expected success will come in the field of education competition. There will be progress in the work done with intelligence.

Pisces - The work done with intelligence will be completed. You will take interest in social work. Family life will be happy. Confidence will increase with the completion of any task

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen