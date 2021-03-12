New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every zodiac sign has a different character and trait which help a person in relating to it. The placement of stars also plays a vital role in defining the future of a person. So wouldn't it be better if we know things beforehand to prepare ourselves for the upcoming obstacle? Here check out your daily astrological predictions and prepare yourself accordingly.



Aries

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed, this might increase your focus. You are likely to complete all your projects on time. Your boss is likely to appreciate your hard work and might reward you.

Taurus

Today, you are likely to get promoted after seeing your hard work. Also, your performance at work will improve and your subordinated might help you in completing some important project.

Gemini

Today, you are likely to feel happy and relaxed. The messy situation might get better. You might find yourself spiritually inclined and might visit some religious place for mental peace.

Cancer

Today, you might feel alone and dissatisfied. Your position might get changed in both your personal and professional life. Your patience will be tested many times, so you are advised to stay calm and meditate. Avoid making important decisions.

Leo

Today, you are likely to feel positivity around you. Your creativity might get improve and you might bring some unique artefacts or household stuff to renovate your home and office.

Virgo

Today, your bonding with your boss might get improved as he might get impressed with your work. You are likely to get some new responsibilities such as promotion based on your hard work. If you are suffering from some health issues then it might get improved.

Libra

Today is a busy day as you might find yourself more involved in your children. Also, you might plan for their higher studies also. Love birds are likely to enjoy some romantic moments.

Scorpio

Today, you might feel dissatisfied which will affect your mood. You might feel detached from your responsibilities. Also, you might not be able to focus on your work which will hamper your work efficiency and your projects might remain incomplete.

Sagittarius

Today, your relationship with siblings might get improved as your disputes are likely to get resolved. You are likely to go on a short work trip, which will enhance your business in future.

Capricorn

Today, you are likely to get busy with some family get together. You are advised to watch your tone before you speak otherwise it will disrupt your relationship with people around you.

Aquarius

Today, you will get your elder’s blessings which might help you in some serious situations. You may feel mentally at peace which will increase your focus on achieving your goals. You might also complete all your important projects on time.

Pisces

Today, you may feel dissatisfied, restless, dull and lazy, this will hamper your work. You might not be able to complete your projects on time. Also, you might engage in a small fight with your spouse. So you are advised to keep your mind calm and practice meditation.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv