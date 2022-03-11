New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Friday will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries - Your health will improve. The family problem will be solved. There will be progress in creative works. You will get support from a female officer in your office. The economic side will be strong.

Taurus -The responsibility of having children will be fulfilled. You will get support from your father. Business reputation will increase. You will get support from your father.

Gemini - The economic side will be strong. Gifts or honors will increase. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. There will be cooperation from an influential person. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Cancer - Your family life will be happy. You will have support from your sibling's end. There will be progress in financial matters. The ongoing efforts in the field of livelihood will be fruitful. You will form new relationships.

Leo - The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. The economic situation will improve. You will get support from the ruling administration. Creative work will be fruitful.

Virgo - Try to have control over your emotions. The business plan will flourish. Family obligations will be fulfilled. You will have support from your spouse.

Libra - There is a need to be health conscious. You may find yourself in some situation that is not in your interest. The business plan will flourish. You will have support from your family.

Scorpio - Gifts or honors will increase. There will be progress in creative work. The business plan will come to fruition. There are chances that you may travel to different places.

Sagittarius - The economic side will be strong. You will get support from a female officer. However, you will remain worried due to your child’s education.

Capricorn - Family prestige will increase. The economic side will be strong. There will be an increase in household items. The effort made will be worthwhile. You will form new relationships with others.

Aquarius - You will have support and cooperation from an influential power. There will be financial stress. Be cautious about your health. You will witness an increase in your confidence.

Pisces - Your married life will be happy. You will have support from your father in every matter. There will be progress in business matters. There will be a success in the work done with intelligence.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen