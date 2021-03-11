Have a look at your daily astrological predictions on the eve of Maha Shivratri 2021 and know whether stars are aligned in your favour. Scroll down below.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Placement of stars play an important role in defining your future. Have a look at your daily astrological predictions on the eve of Maha Shivratri 2021 and know whether stars are aligned in your favour.

Aries

Today is a good day as you are likely to get the full support of your family. You might plan for having a kid to expand your family, this will improve your bonding with your spouse and other family members.

Taurus

Today, you might find yourself spiritually inclined, also, you might visit some religious place for mental peace. Some good news is on its way in terms of your sibling. You are advised to watch your tone otherwise it can create some consequences in both professional and personal life.

Gemini

Today, you may find yourself dull, lazy due to sleeplessness. This is likely to affect your work efficiency in both your professional and personal life. You might not be able to complete your project on time.

Cancer

Today, you are likely to spread happiness around you as you will be in a good and happy mood throughout the day. Harmony between you and your spouse will increase and you might enjoy some romantic moments.

Leo

Today, you are likely to find yourself patient and at peace mentally. This will help you at work as you are likely to be focused and might complete all your projects on time. Lovebirds might enjoy some romantic moments.

Virgo

Today, you might go through a process of self-analysis and self-exploration. So, you are advised to not put high expectations on people around you, else, they might end up disappointing you. After self-exploration process, you may feel confident and might accept the challenges in future.

Libra

Today, you might not satisfied and a lack of patience might affect your work efficiency. You are likely to do some silly mistakes at work. So you are advised to keep yourself calm and practice meditation.

Scorpio

Today, you are likely to find yourself energetic, enthusiastic and focused in both your professional and personal life. Your boss might appreciate your hard work and may reward you. You might get the help of your subordinates in some important project.

Sagittarius

Today, you are likely to take some important decisions in your personal life regarding family matters. You are advised to not pick up fights with people around you, otherwise, it might affect your harmony with them. By evening things will be under control.

Capricorn

Today, messy situations will be under control. You might find yourself focused which will help you in completing your important projects at work. You are advised to avoid overworking as it might affect your health.

Aquarius

Today, you are likely to face some health issues, so take good care of yourself. Also, you might find yourself restless and dull which will affect your work in professional life.

Pisces

Today, you are likely to be busy attending social gatherings. you might meet your old friends. Lovebirds are likely to enjoy some romantic moments. Students should work hard to accomplish their dreams.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv