New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Are stars aligned in your favour? Have a look at daily astrological predictions and know what your stars have in store for you, in order to plan your day accordingly.

Aries

Today you are likely to get big orders with the help of your strong network and hard work. Also, there are chances that your boss might appreciate your hard work. Your relationship with your spouse will be harmonious and understanding between you two might increase.

Taurus

Today the messy situation is under control. You are likely to finish all your pending projects at work. Also, your boss might appreciate your hard work. There are chances for an overseas trip.

Gemini

Today you might feel some health issues, which may affect your personal and professional life. So, you are advised to stay calm and take good care of yourself. Students should work hard in their studies.

Cancer

Today you are likely to make some quick and important decisions related to work. There are chances of some good opportunities in terms of business, which will help you in starting a new business.

Leo

Today you are likely to feel healthy, chronic health issues might get cured. Also, you may get your money back which was stuck somewhere.

Virgo

Today your mind will at peace, so make the most out of this opportunity. You are advised to not make decisions quickly, take time and think before acting. Your past karma might help you in some tough situations.

Libra

Today you are likely to feel dull and restless. You might feel detached from responsibilities, this will affect your professional life because you might not be able to complete your project today.

Scorpio

Today you are likely to feel enthusiastic and focused on your goals. There are chances of some work-related trip, which will turn out fruitful in future. Your colleagues might help you in completing some important projects.

Sagittarius

Today you might plan to invest some capital into the family business, which is likely to increase your business in future. You might get rewarded for your social service. Some good news in terms of family is on your way, which will enlighten everyone's mood.

Capricorn

Today you may feel healthy and happy. Your confidence level will increase, which will help you in taking some important life decisions. Also, your social status might also get increased.

Aquarius

Today you are likely to feel dull, disappointed and restless. So, you are advised to control your anger and meditate to keep your mind at peace. Also, watch your tone before you speak, otherwise you might face some bad consequences.

Pisces

Today your mind will be at peace. Your savings might boost your financial health. You are likely to enjoy a romantic date with your spouse, this will enhance your relationship and bring harmony.

