Looking forward to what horoscope has in store for you? Read on and get to know about your astrological predictions for the day

Horoscope Today: Are you ready to kickstart your day? Horoscope knows the best about your stars and their forecasts. Just have a glimpse at what your astrological predictions say about your day. So get ready to forsee your obstacles and lucky time and plan your day accordingly. Read about your zodiac sign for March 1, 2021.

Today's Panchang

Day: Monday, Phalgun month, Krishna Paksha, the rashifal of dwitiya.

Today's Rahukkal: 07:30 AM to 09:00 AM.

Today's direction: East.

Special: Tritiya Tithi.

Today's Bhadra: From 07:12 pm to 05:47 pm.

Horoscope

Aries: Can be busy with family work. The ongoing efforts in the field of education competition will be fruitful. Will be supported by father. Good relations will be formed.

Taurus: There will be an increase in gifts or honors. There will be progress in creative works. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Your life partner will support you.

Gemini: Opponents will remain active. Do perform much physical work which has chances of hurting you. Meanwhile, father or Dharma Guru will provide support. There is a need to keep calm.

Cancer: Success will come in economic matters. There will be progress in the field of education competition. Do not take risk in financial, business matters. Your efforts will be meaningful.

Leo: You will remain busy through the day. Political support can be received. The ongoing effort in property will be fruitful. Work done with intelligence ad extra effort will be rewarded.

Virgo: There will be progress in business matters. Work done with intelligence will be recognized. There is a possibility of money loss. Be patient. Be cautious about your health.

Libra: Marital life can be tense. Be cautious while driving. Be aware of health and prestige. Put your mind to creative work. Keep a check on your speech.

Scorpio: You will get success in financial matters. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Family life will be happy. There will be harmony in mutual relations.

Sagittarius: Rewards or honors will be there. You will get stress due to children or education. Relationships with friends will be improved. Traveling conditions will be pleasant. Interference in religious work will increase.

Capricorn: Social reputation will increase. Rewards or honors will be there. The completion of a task will increase your influence. Will meet a loved one. The economic side will be strong.

Aquarius: Property will increase. Be aware of family problems. Do not take risk in financial matters. Rewards or honors will be there. Good relations will be formed.

Pisces: Friendship relationships can cause tension. Subordinate employees may also have differences with siblings, whereas in the field of education competition will be successful.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal