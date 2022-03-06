New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Sunday will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries - The work done with intelligence will be completed. There will be progress in creative work. Family and social prestige will increase. You will get success in the field of education competition.

Taurus - You may face several obstructions in your work. There is a need to be health conscious. There will be unnecessary confusion. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident.

Gemini - Your family life will remain happy. The economic side will be strong. You will buy household items. Social prestige will increase. There will be cooperation from the government.

Cancer - You will get support and cooperation from an influential person. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Social prestige will increase. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Leo - The ongoing problems will be resolved. Professional efforts will bear fruit. There will be progress in creative work. There will be cooperation of government power. You will witness growth in financial matters.

Virgo - You may face obstacles while doing different work. There will be a lot of thoughts going into your mind. There is a need to be health conscious. There will be happiness in married life.

Libra - There is a need to avoid heated arguments. Keep track of your expenses. The work done with creativity will bring desired results.

Scorpio - Social prestige will increase. The economic side will be strong. There will be an increase in household items. Gifts or honors will increase. There will be happiness in married life.

Sagittarius - You will take interest in social work. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. Efforts made in the field of education competition will be fruitful. You will get success in financial matters.

Capricorn - Family happiness will increase. However, you may remain stressed due to your family issues. There will be disruption in personal happiness. Keep restraint on your speech. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Aquarius - Business reputation will increase. However, you may remain tense due to your family’s end. There is a need to be health conscious. It is beneficial to act in moderation.

Pisces - There is a need to avoid heated arguments and keep restraint on your speech. Be cautious about your health and avoid eating junk food. Expected success will come in the work done with intelligence.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen