New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Saturday will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries - Family prestige will increase. The economic side will be strong. Relationships will get stronger. You will buy household items.

Taurus - Efforts made in professional life will bring desired results. The transit of Mercury will give progress in economic matters. Your interest in social work will increase. Expected progress will be made in creative work.

Gemini - Mercury will remove the ongoing problem. You will get support from an influential person. Creative efforts will bear fruit. There will be a success in the work done with intelligence

Cancer- Mercury's change will affect health. There may be tension from the sibling’s end. You need to avoid unnecessary expenses. You will have support from your spouse.

Leo - You will witness improvement in your financial situation. Mercury's change position will increase prestige. You will take interest in social work. You will get success in the field of education competition.

Virgo - Changes in Mercury can affect health. Be aware of stomach or skin diseases. You will get support from your spouse. There will be economic progress.

Libra - There will be progress in financial matters. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. There will be cooperation of government power. You will get success in creative work.

Scorpio - Family life will be happy. You will get support and cooperation from an influential person. Social prestige will increase. The work done with intelligence will be completed. There will be economic progress.

Sagittarius - Professional efforts will bear fruit. You will be busy with household work. Creative efforts will bear fruit. There will be progress in financial matters.

Capricorn - Financial matters will improve. Gifts or honors will increase. Creative efforts will bear fruit. Family obligations will be fulfilled.

Aquarius - You will witness an increase in your confidence. Social prestige will increase. Wealth, honor, and fame will increase. The effort made will be fruitful.

Pisces - There may be tension from one of your family members. There is a need to be health conscious. Business reputation will increase. There will be support from your life partner.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen