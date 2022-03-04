New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Friday will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries

It could be a confusing day for you today. You need to focus on your health. There will be progress in financial matters. There will also be success in work.

Taurus

You will get more recognition today. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Social prestige will also increase. You may get success in creative work.

Gemini

You may witness progress in financial matters. However, you may remain worried due to education. You are also likely to meet influential people and seek their guidance in life.

Cancer

There will be progress in business matters. Creative efforts will bear fruit. There will also be progress in the field of livelihood. New relationships will be formed.

Leo

Your reputation at work may increase. Along with that, your wealth may also increase. It will be a successful day at work.

Virgo

Your financial condition will be strong today. There will be an increase in household items. Your reputation will increase. Relationships will get stronger. There will be happiness in married life.

Libra

You are required to remain health conscious today. However, your business reputation will increase along with wealth. Creative efforts will bear fruit.

Scorpio

Family life will be happy. Social prestige will increase. Pending work could be completed. There will be financial progress.

Sagittarius

There will be an increase in personal happiness, but due to a partner, you could face tension. Be cautious about your health. You will get success in creative work.

Capricorn

You will get cooperation from siblings. A business plan will come to fruition. Your confidence will increase with the completion of a task.

Aquarius

Today, financial planning will get a boost in your life. However, you may get worried due to children or education. Family obligations will be fulfilled. There will be success at work.

Pisces

Financial planning will be fruitful. You may take interest in social work. Creative efforts will bear fruit. Travel is also possible. Married life will be happy. New relationships will be formed.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha