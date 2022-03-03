New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Thursday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries - There are chances that you will travel to different places. You may remain tense due to family issues. The responsibility of having children will be fulfilled. You will remain busy with family work as well.

Taurus - You will get success in the field of education competition. There will be progress in financial matters. Business reputation will increase. You will get the support and companionship of your life partner.

Gemini - Work done with creativity will bring desired results. You will get support from an influential person. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident.

Cancer - There will be progress in financial matters. Family life will be happy. Business reputation will increase. You will witness an increase in your confidence. You will have the support of your spouse.

Leo - The work done with intelligence will be completed. You will take interest in social work. You will get the support and companionship of your life partner.

Virgo - You will get success in the work which has been done with intelligence. There may be differences with the spouse. Family obligations will be fulfilled. Efforts made in the field of education will be successful.

Libra - You may remain tense due to your family’s end. Family obligations will be fulfilled. If you are a student, then you have to work hard to achieve success.

Scorpio -You will witness growth in financial matters. There will be an increase in household items. You will take interest in social work. Family prestige will increase. There will be happiness in married life.

Sagittarius- The effort made will be worthwhile. You will have the support of your spouse. You will witness an increase in your confidence. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident.

Capricorn - The business plan will come to fruition. You will get the support of siblings. Creative efforts will bear fruit. The mind will be happy. Relationships will get stronger.

Aquarius - You will get cooperation from an influential person. Family life will be happy. There will be progress in financial matters. Gifts or honors will increase.

Pisces - You will witness an increase in your confidence. Relationships will get stronger. Family life will be happy. Expected progress will be made in creative work.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen