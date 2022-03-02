New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Wednesday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries: There are chances that you will travel to different places and spend quality time with family. The business plan will flourish. There will be progress in financial matters. Avoid having heated arguments with others. The effort made will be worthwhile.

Taurus: You will witness growth in financial matters. However, you will remain tense due to family matters. You will get support from your spouse. You will get support from your father.

Gemini: You will take interest in religious matters. There is a need to be health conscious. You will get support from an influential person. Wealth and fame will increase.

Cancer: You may remain tense due to your father’s end. You will have support from your spouse. You will witness an increase in confidence. Family prestige will increase.

Leo: There will be progress in economic matters. The responsibility of having children will be fulfilled. The work done with intelligence will be completed. You will get the support and companionship of your life partner.

Virgo: There will be progress in business matters. You will get success in the field of education competition. Creative efforts will bear fruit. You will also form new relationships.

Libra: There will be progress in financial matters. The responsibility of having children will be fulfilled. The ongoing effort in the field of education competition will be fruitful. The effort made will be fruitful.

Scorpio: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. The responsibility of having children will be fulfilled. However, you may remain tense due to your family. There can also be tension in married life.

Sagittarius: There is a need to take care of your health. You will get support from your siblings. You will get success in creative work. You will get support and affection from your spouse.

Capricorn: Business reputation will increase. You will be worried due to children’s education. The work done with intelligence will bring desired results. You will get success in the field of education competition.

Aquarius: You will witness financial gains. However, you may remain tense due to office people. There is a need to be health conscious.

Pisces: Family life will be happy. The economic side will be strong. You will end up buying household items. There is a need to be health conscious so, avoid eating junk food and exercise regularly.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen