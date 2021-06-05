It is the first Saturday of June 2021, so if you are wondering what June 5 has in store for you then, scroll down below

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally the weekend is here! It is the first Saturday of June 2021, so if you are wondering what June 5 has in store for you then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries

Today you may feel lazy and dull. Also, you are likely to face some health issues. So you are advised to stay calm and avoid making any important decisions. Also, avoid starting a new venture, else you might face some losses.

Taurus

Today is a good day. On the business front, you are likley to take quick decisions which will increase your business. Also, you might enter into a new partnership. However, you are advised not to invest in the business with a partner.

Gemini

Today, you may feel happy and energetic as you are blessed by a positive moon. This will improve your health and you might feel healthy. You are likley to get your stuck money back.

Cancer

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by the moon. You are likely to take important decisions which will turn out successful. You might meet influential people who might turn out beneficial in near future.

Leo

Today, you are likely to complete a difficult task at work, which will boost your confidence. You are advised not to indulge in petty arguments. Also, control your spending especially on worthless stuff.

Virgo

Today, you may feel happy and energetic. This will boost your work efficiency and you might complete all your task on time. Dispute with siblings related to property will be resolved.

Libra

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by the moon. On the business front, with the help of your excellent communication skills, you are likely to crack a big deal. Also, you are likely to take some difficult decisions.

Scorpio

Today you may feel happy and energetic as you are blessed by the moon. You are likely to enjoy your work to the fullest. On the personal front, you will spend quality time with your family.

Sagittarius

Today you may feel dull and upset as your old health issues might arise. This will make you impatient and in the haze, you might make a wrong decision. So you are advised to avoid taking any major steps and think twice before making any decision.

Capricorn

Today you may feel happy as you are blessed by the moon. This will boost your work efficiency and you might complete all your tasks. You are likely to make quick and correct decisions.

Aquarius

Today you are likely to be busy at work. With the help of your strong network, you might implement an innovative plan which will turn out successful. On the personal front, you are likely to spend some romantic moments with your spouse that will enhance your relation.

Pisces

Today you may feel happy as you are blessed by the moon. On the work front, with the help of subordinates, you are likely to complete all your pending works. You are likley to make some gains that will enhance your financial health.

