If you are wondering what June 4 has in store for you then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering what June 4 has in store for you then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. Aries, Leo and Libra are blessed by the moon today while Scorpio and Pisces might face some old health issues.

Aries

Today, you may feel happy as you are blessed by the moon. You are likely to help needy people. On the personal front, disputes with the spouse will resolve and will improve your bonding.

Taurus

You may feel happy, relaxed and healthy. This will boost your work efficiency and you are likely to complete all your task on time. You are likley to have control over your rivals or opponents. Today, you might get your stuck money back.

Gemini

Today, you are likely to be busy in your personal life. On the business front, with the help of wisdom, you are likely to settle the disputes. Salaried people are likely to enjoy their day to the fullest.

Cancer

Today you may feel sad and disappointed at work. You will not be able to enjoy the day. Also, in matters related to the property you are likely to face some losses. You are advised to take good care of your parents' health.

Leo

Today you may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by the moon. You are likely to make some tough decisions at work. On the personal front, disputes with siblings related to property will b resolved.

Virgo

Today, you are likely to be busy with family. If you have children then, you might plan for their academics. You are likley to spend some money on purchasing some artefacts to decorate your house.

Libra

Today you may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by the moon. You are likley to implement innovative plans for the growth of your business. You are advised to read the documents thoroughly before signing.

Scorpio

Today, your old health issues may arise. This will make you feel restless, upset and full of anxiety. You are likely to become unfocused and not be able to complete your work on time. So, you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. Also, control your spending else it may affect your financial health.

Sagittarius

At the beginning of the day, you are likely to feel unfocused, however, with the elders' blessings, you will overcome the messy situation. You will be able to focus and complete your task on time. Your losses may convert to profit, this will enhance your financial health.

Capricorn

Today, on the business front, you are likely to bag some big orders which will enhance the liquidity of your business. You are likely to meet some influential people who might turn out beneficial in near future.

Aquarius

Today you may feel relaxed and patient as you are blessed by your elders. This will also boost your confidence and you are likely to present your work in front of seniors nicely. You might visit a religious place for mental peace.

Pisces

Today you may feel lazy and dull. Also, some health issues might arise, which will affect your day-to-day work. So you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. Also, for mental peace visit a religious place.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv