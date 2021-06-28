For better precision, if you are wondering how your Monday would be scroll down below and check your horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The Monday is here and that too the last Monday of June is set to bring as many workplace blues. For better precision, if you are wondering how your Monday would be scroll down below and check your horoscope.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Arrogance is an enemy but today you must remain especially careful about it. Workplace will remain supportive of your efforts and bosses will acknowledge your hard work. Show how much you love the kids and the day will have the positive vibes set for you.

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You are likely to travel today and the family’s corporation will come handy to your expeditions into business. You might receive a gift from somebody you love. Your presence will be felt at a family gathering whereas your love life will turn better due to corporation from partner.

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Be attentive of all the requests from family and the colleagues at workplace. Commit only as much you will be able to deliver. The travel is also on cards and you may find someone interesting on the way.

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Your romantic equation with your partner will improve for better. Health wise, you will feel fit and energetic. Your dedication at workplace will get acknowledged but fruits of your hard work will be visible only at a later stage.

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Today is an excellent day for academic growth. Your ability to deliver on time will give your advantage at workplace. Financial cards look good for today as previous investments are expected to give you returns.

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Academically, you must get some timeliness involved into your style of pursuing things. A new property may be bought today. Keep yourself open for suggestions at work. The things are likely to turn positive on the work front.

Libra (September 24-October 23)

The financial situation is likely to improve today. Listen to your friends, especially the older ones. A business trip seems to be on the cards for today.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

The home and family is likely to stay calm and peaceful today. Take care of your finances as you are spending too much than you should. Professionally, you hard work will give you the expected results will appreciation from colleagues.

Saggitarius (Nov 23- Dec 21)

You will impress someone who never held you in good reputation. Your passion will help you seek your professional goals today. Outstanding payments may be received. Your advises would be heard in the family by younger ones.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will manage to impress your colleagues at workplace today. Academically, things look good. Whereas you might end up doing something you may regret later due to an unhealthy relationship with your partner so be aware.

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

An excellent day for academicians as things finally turn your way. New romantic interest may enter your life today. An outing with friends will become a fun affair.

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Your finances are likely to improve today. You will be much more competitive when comes to the academic. Health-wise, you will remain fit and sober. A foreign work associate may recognise your work for good.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan