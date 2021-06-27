If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally, Sunday is here and the last weekend of June. If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, you may feel very happy as your opponents or rivals will be under control now. On a personal note, singles and love birds are likely to take an important decision in terms of marriage.

Taurus (April 21 - May 21)

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by the moon. You may get back your postponed works. Seeing this you might get rewarded in terms of promotion.

Gemini (May 22 - June 21)

Today, you are likely to be busy with family matters. Love birds might take the next step to make their relationship strong. Students are advised to keep working hard to achieve success.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Today, you may feel dull and face some health issues. So you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. If, you are married then, you will be upset due to your spouse's health. So take good care of your family's health.

Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Today, you may feel happy, relaxed and positive as you are blessed by a positive moon. This will also make you feel healthy and you might enjoy the day to the fullest.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

Today, you may feel lazy and dull, this will make you careless. On the personal front, you may be concerned with your family's health. So, take good care and eat maindly.



Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Today, you may feel negative as negativity will grip you. You are advised to not expect much from people around you as you. Also, follow your intuition before taking any important decision.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

Today is a good day. On the business front, you are likely to implement your plans to increase liquidity. By the middle of the day, you may be involved in some social work which will give you peace.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

Today you may feel relaxed as your financial health will get stable. Losses may be converted to profits. Business partners are advised to be polite when conversing with their partners, else things might turn sour.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

Today, you may feel happy and confident as you are blessed by the moon. You will enjoy your work and will spend some quality time with your spouse. This will enhance your relationship.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

Today, you may feel disappointed as things will not go as planned. So, you are advised to keep your attitude in check, else you may face some losses. Love birds are advised to avoid arguments on worthless topics.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by the moon. A new source of income will open which will help boost your financial health. Your losses might convert into profits. On the personal front, parents health issues will be improved.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv