New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally, Saturday is here and so is the official day to relax and spend quality time with family and friends. It will be the last weekend of June, so if you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Today, with the help of elders blessings you will regain your confidence and will be able to take tough decisions. You are advised to follow your intuition before implementing any idea in your project or business. Also, keep a check on your arrogance else you might have to face consequences.

Taurus (April 21 - May 21)

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed. You are likley to enjoy your work, however, by the middle of the day, you may find yourself gripped with negativity. This will make you feel dull, making you arrogant and affecting your professional life. So you are advised to stay calm and try to keep a check on your speech.

Gemini (May 22 - June 21)

Today you may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by the moon. This will boost your work efficiency and you might complete all your tasks on time. On the personal front, you are likely to spend a romantic moment with your spouse which will enhance your bond and bring harmony to the family.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Today, you are likley to control your worthless expenditure, which will boost your financial health. On the professional front, things will go smoothly. On the personal front, you are advised to be careful in kids health. Also, you are likely to face some stomach issues.

Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Today things might not turn out as planned. On the professional front, your plans may not work, which will make you arrogant. So you are advised to avoid taking any decision. On the personal front, lovebirds or couples are advised to avoid arguments else it might disrupt harmony.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

Today you may be sensitive as your moon will make you emotional and sensitive. On the professional front, you are likley to face some delay in work, so you are advised to stay patient. Also, you will not be indecisive. You are advised to take good care of your parents' health.

Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Today you are likely to strike balance between your earning and expenditure. This will boost your financial health. With the help of your network, you are likely to implement innovative plans in your business.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

Today, you may feel energetic, which will make you happy and optimistic. You are likely to fulfil all your desires with the help of hard work. On the personal front, you are likely to spend some quality time with your family and friends.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

Today you may feel upset, dull and nervous. However, from afternoon onwards things will start falling in place, boosting your confidence and internal vitality. However, you are advised to avoid carelessness and recheck before submitting any project at the work front.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

Today you are likely to spend your hard-earned money in purchasing worthless items. This will affect your savings and hamper your financial health. On the work and personal front, be careful while expressing yourself and avoid lending money.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

Today with the help of your social network you are likely to make some benefits. People related to fashion, glamour, art, etc may plan to venture into a new area of the genre in terms of profession.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today is a busy day at work. Overload of work will make you tired, however, you will enjoy your work. You are likely to be polite with your family and friends.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv