If you are wondering how your Friday is going to be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your Friday is going to be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in facing upcoming challenges and plan out your day accordingly.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Today, with the help of elders blessings, you will overcome the messy situation and may control your indecisiveness. On the work front, your hard work will pay you in terms of promotion.

Taurus (April 21 - May 21)

Today, you are likely to be enthusiastic and passionate about your work. however, you are likley to be burdened with work. With the help of elders blessings, you will over to come messy situations and complete work on time. You are advised to avoid mixing decision between brain and heart.

Gemini (May 22 - June 21)

Today, you may feel very happy, this will boost your self-confidence and you will be able to take tough decisions. You are advised to avoid carelessness on the work front, else it might take down your hard work.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Today, you are likely to spend your hard-earned money on purchasing worthless stuffs. So you are advised to access some control over your expenditure. Also, try to stay patient when taking important decisions.

Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Today, you are advised to control your expenditure, else it may affect your financial health and savings. Try not lending money to anyone, else you might get it back. Also, be careful while expressing yourself.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

Today, you are likley to take the help of your strong network in implementing a business plan. With the help of wisdom, you might gain profits. On the personal front, there will be harmony in the family.

Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Today, you may feel very happy. On the work front, your seniors might appreciate your work and offer to help in completeing an important project. Also, you can expect new responsibility or promotion. Your losses are likely to be converted into profits.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

Today, you may feel dull and can be a victim of negative thoughts. to overcome this messy situation, you need elders blessings, it will also help you in growing at work front.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

Today you are likely to be busy at work. However, you might have a good day as promotion is on the cards based on your hard work.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

Today you may feel happy and relaxed as you are blessed by the moon. On the personal front, love is likely to dominate your domestic life. You are advised to make an investment in jewellery as it might bring positive gains in the future.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

Today you may feel happy and relaxed. This will boost your work efficiency and you might be able to complete all your work on time. Also, your energy will make you prestigious among people.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today, at the beginning of the day you may feel dull. However, as the day will continue you will be able to control the messy and negative situations.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv